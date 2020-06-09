KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools should have a plan for what school may look like this August at the June 29 board retreat meeting.
According to what KPS Board of Education President Kathy Gifford and Superintendent Kent Edwards shared at Monday night’s meeting, the administration has been working “diligently” on the plan.
“We are very confident that KPS will have a very detailed plan regardless of the emerging or changing conditions going forward,” Edwards told the board. “It is our hope, and I know it is of the board’s as well, that we have a return to school in August, to at least a new normal.”
The district has been working with both local staff and parents as well as entities like Two Rivers Public Health Department and the Nebraska State Department of Education as they craft the plan.
That work is ongoing, as health care conditions continually are shifting.
“Hopefully we will see a document on the 29th because things still change, almost daily if not more. We don’t want to do anything too quickly, but we will have several scenarios that they have set out to try to be as prepared as possible,” Gifford said.
Presentation of the plan will be part of the board’s June 29 retreat. The plan is for the board to meet in person, starting at 6 p.m., while broadcasting the meeting publicly so it still meets the state’s open meeting guidelines.
The board has been hosting its monthly board meetings via Zoom since April.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board:
- Accepted the bids from Computer Hardware of Kearney in the amount of $298,381.32 for elementary, sixth grade and ninth grade Chromebooks and $72,870 for computer lab upgrades.
- Heard a report from Kent Cordes of BD Construction on KPS building projects currently underway. Demolition is 95 percent complete on the new Hanny Arram Center for Success and the projects at Sunrise Middle School and Kearney High School are on schedule and on budget.
