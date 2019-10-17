KEARNEY — A total of 63 Kearney Public Schools seventh graders qualified for Duke University’s Talent Identification Program by scoring 95 percent or above on an accepted national achievement test and/or a state assessment.
These students will have the opportunity to take either the SAT or the ACT.
The following Horizon Middle School students qualified:
Devin Anderson, Benaiah Bauer, Hannah Betke, Luke Brachle, Kassidy Clark, Lydia Dart, Michael Derr, Annslie Goff, Alex Hasenauer, Kelsey Hatcher, Emma Heacock, Zane Holoubeck, Cayden John, McKaleigh Kaslon, Willa LaClair, Brooklyn Lewis, Madison Mather, Marrisa Maynard, Addison Miller, Ava Moore, Maggie Mundorf, Aiden Newell, Bret Schweitzer, Zander Sohl, Brady Tripe, Braeden Wall, Solomon Wiens, Reece Wilterding.
The following Sunrise Middle School students qualified:
Essam Arram, Owen Bartee, Mason Bell, Chloe Bruce, Benjamin Buchanan, Alejandro Ciprian, Coraleen Clark, Nola Davenport, Kadince Eklund, Evan Fidler, Kalyn Friesz, Paige Fryda, Hunter Goodwin, Sierra Hall, Owen Harwood King, Rydge Jackson, Alaina Jasnoch, Austin Knott, Brayden Kohtz, Cody Kounovsky, Isabel Kurz, Jenna Mapes, Mikenna Matson, Dane McClary, Lena Meyer, Camille Moomey, Derrick Nonhof, Aiden Nutter, Mary Peralta Trejo, August Phye, Calla Ripp, Kennedy Ritz,Ty Schall, Evan Shaffer, Jakob Shaul.
