KEARNEY — Before a child can study social studies, that child needs a good night’s sleep in a warm bed.
They need breakfast in the morning, and they need a way to get to school.
For some students, getting those needs met can be a challenge.
That’s why Kearney Public Schools has social workers on staff.
“From my perspective, it’s definitely a team effort to make sure our kids are successful,” said school social worker Lori McArthur. “We know when those basic needs (food, shelter and clothing) aren’t met, it’s hard for our kids to focus on learning.”
McArthur was one of the first three social workers Kearney Public Schools hired 12 years ago to help connect students with the resources they need to be successful.
Now, KPS has eight social workers who serve its 13 schools. Recognizing their work, and the work of other social workers around the nation, is the mission of School Social Work Week, March 1-7.
Organized by the School Social Work Association of America, the week is designed to emphasize school social workers who help connect families to community resources, provide counseling and ensure the needs of the “whole child” are met. This year’s theme for the week is “Beacon of Hope.”
“When I hear ‘Beacon of Hope,’ I think of positivity and the role that social workers play in giving families hope and being that connection between the school, home and community, being that piece that can kind of put it all together,” McArthur said. “I think we’re all positive people and we think people can change. Everyone wants to do what is best for their student and sometimes it just takes a little extra help to do that.”
School social workers are often the bit of extra help students need to succeed in school and life.
McArthur says she feels like her role is to be a “jack-of-all-trades.” Every day of her job looks different, but it’s all based around caring for students.
A large part of her job, she said, is tracking attendance. Schools want to make sure that students come to school every day and arrive on time. When there is a slip in attendance, McArthur says she’ll call or knock on the front door of a house to see what the barrier might be to getting the student to school.
Often, she will sit down and brainstorm with a parent to develop a solution.
“Transportation is kind of a big thing in Kearney,” she said.
In addition to helping kids get to school, social workers also help remove barriers between students and access to other necessities, like clothing.
With several organizations in Kearney that can help provide for basic needs, Kearney’s social workers often are just connecting the family with those resources.
When a problem arises that may be indicative of abuse or neglect, McArthur says she also works with organizations like the Kearney Police Department, Family Advocacy Network and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Social workers also are there for crisis management.
At school, social workers additionally work with individual students and do group counseling sessions.
No matter what the task, there is a core to most of the work McArthur does: “A lot of this job is relationship building. So, relationship building with the students, but also the parents.”
That concept was reinforced for McArthur with one of her former students’ siblings.
While she can’t share many details of the story, McArthur described how she was struck by how this little girl remembered her and remembered how she had helped her siblings.
“(She) just knew that I was one of those people she could reach out to if she needed anything,” McArthur said.
Sometimes, McArthur said, she will see former students come back to the school she is working at, and she’ll get a glimpse of how her help made a difference.
“It is very much a rewarding job. It’s a tough job. There are days I go home and you feel like you didn’t make a difference and you’re exhausted and worn out and you go back the next day, but it comes back to knowing that you do make a difference,” she described.
McArthur believes she isn’t the only one who realizes the difference made by school social workers.
During her career with KPS, the social worker program has grown. It’s one of the many ways the district has driven home its strategic plan, which includes focusing on students’ well-being.
“I think the administrators that we work with, the teachers we work with and our school board really know the importance of the work we do,” she said. “KPS has really over the last several years focused on social-emotional health, and hiring more social workers is really just a piece of that.”
Though needs vary from case to case, every school in KPS is served by a social worker, McArthur said. Five serve the district’s 10 elementary schools. Horizon Middle School, Sunrise Middle School and Kearney High School each have a designated social worker.
There is a need for a social worker at each school, too, she said.
“I think there are schools that might have higher frequencies of the need,” she said. “But the need is in every single one of our buildings at KPS.”
McArthur has served multiple schools. Previously, she was serving two or three schools a year. This year, she’s stationed only at Emerson.
No matter the place, though, McArthur knows social work is exactly what she’s meant to do.
“Working in the schools as a social worker I just knew was for me,” she said. “It’s why I went into social work many, many years ago.”
@TiffanyStoiber