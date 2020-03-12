KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is suspending all internal and external events, programs and assemblies through March 29, the district announced in a letter to families Thursday afternoon.
Classes are still in session.
The letter indicated that these steps are being taken “out of an abundance of caution” and to minimize exposure to infectious diseases, including the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, who was quoted in the afternoon statement, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Kearney or Buffalo County.
“While KPS is not making this decision in response to a federal or state mandate, we feel it is appropriate and proactive to suspend the extracurricular activities of students in hopes of maintaining their ability to continue their academics without interruption,” a statement from Two Rivers read.
As of Thursday, the district’s letter said there are no immediate plans for short-term or extended school closures. Any closures would be made in consultation with public health officials. KPS is also taking guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education regarding educational plans for students in the event of a school closure.
KPS is continuing to follow its infection control plan, which includes monitoring student and staff absences and illnesses. Schools are making daily announcements about regular hand washing and scheduling hand washing breaks for students at the elementary level. The district is also an enhanced level of disinfectant in the schools and will be doing additional disinfecting during spring break.