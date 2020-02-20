KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education will have at least two new members after the November general election. Incumbents Angela Nickel and Jon Watts are not seeking re-election.
Tuesday’s incumbent filing deadline passed with only one KPS veteran, Kathy Gifford, declaring her candidacy. She is seeking her second four-year term on the school board. Nickel, an eight-year veteran, did not refile. Watts said in December he wouldn’t seek re-election.
New candidates have until March 2 to file.
Although the KPS Board race has yet to heat up, there are four candidates challenging for Dennis Reiter’s District 4 seat on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. Reiter of Elm Creek recently announced he is retiring from the board.
Candidates seeking to replace Reiter are Joseph Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek and Lanny Ingram and Daniel Lynch, both of Kearney.
County board incumbents Bill McMullen and Ron Loeffelholz, both of Kearney, have filed. Loeffelholz is finishing his first four-year term. McMullen was elected 28 years ago and is chairman of the board. Both McMullen and Loeffelholz are unopposed.
All three Kearney City Council incumbents have filed. They are Mayor Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear. There are no new council candidates.
Mercadies Damratowski of Kearney has filed as a challenger for the District 37 seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Incumbent state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney has filed for re-election and is completing his first four-year term.