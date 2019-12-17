KEARNEY — The Kearney Public School District will save approximately $1 million by refinancing two bonds at the beginning of 2020, which the board approved Monday night.
“We’re not really saving the district money, Mr. (Chris) Nelson and the team is actually saving the taxpayers on the approved bond $1 million,” board member Jon Watts noted at the meeting. “And so I am wholeheartedly approving this because it is a significant savings for the taxpayer.”
KPS will refinance its series 2011 bonds and its series 2014 bonds. According to KPS Finance Director Chris Nelson, the 2011 bonds are tied to elementary school projects and the 2014 bonds are tied to the new high school project.
According to previous Hub reporting, voters approved a $45 million bond referendum in 2009 for the purpose of constructing two new elementary schools, Kenwood and Buffalo Hills, and renovating all other elementary schools.
Voters again approved a $68 million bond measure in 2013, which funded the new high school and a new swimming pool.
Refinancing the series 2011 bonds will save the district an estimated $595,686.35 during the life of the bond. Refinancing the series 2014 bonds will save $401,203.22. The estimated refunding date will be in January.
Also at the Monday night meeting, the board:
- Set the special retreat meeting to be 6 p.m. Jan. 19.
- Heard a report on the Bright Futures Preschool program.
- Heard a facilities report regarding the construction at Sunrise Middle School and Kearney High School. Both projects are on budget; Sunrise is on schedule while KHS is still a little behind the original schedule.
