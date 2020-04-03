KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools' buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the semester and graduation has been rescheduled to June, KPS announced Friday afternoon.
This announcement came after Governor Pete Ricketts' declaration earlier this week that schools statewide should operate without students in their buildings through May 31.
The Nebraska State Activities Association also announced all NSAA sports and activities are cancelled for the remainder of the year.
According to a press release, Kearney High School’s graduation ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Friday, June 19. According to KPS superintendent Kent Edwards, a traditional graduation ceremony is being organized, but depending on the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, an alternate type of commencement may be required.
“We hope to make the best decision possible to appropriately honor the 13 years of committed work by our teachers and seniors,” said Edwards.
The district will provide additional information when possible.
Though buildings will be closed, distance learning will continue at KPS for the rest of the semester.
KPS teachers and staff will maintain communication with students throughout this school year. In the fall, when school resumes, KPS will review the lessons taught online during the pandemic.
“We are proud of how our parents and teachers have worked together to educate our students in this challenging time,” Edwards said. “The closure will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and community healthy.“