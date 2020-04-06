KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center continues to prepare for an influx of patients with COVID-19.
Since March 20, there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Seven new cases were confirmed this weekend.
Early in March, KRMC officially opened its Hospital Incident Command System in response to the growing global rise of the COVID-19 virus.
The team is preparing for the local impact of COVID-19 and planning for a communitywide surge of patients.
An estimated 30 percent to 80 percent of the population will contract the virus that causes COVID-19. Of those infected, an estimated five percent will need hospitalization, and two percent will need a ventilator, according to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
To prepare for this, KRMC has ordered 18 more ventilators, along with thousands of surgical masks, N-95 respirators and other personal protective equipment.
Chief Nursing Officer Adrienne Olson said a plan is in place to put up to 40 additional beds in the current procedural areas for patient care related to COVID-19.
“Our staff is prepared and ready to care for our community during this time of need,” Olson said.
The HICS team is working closely with local, state and federal authorities to help provide additional materials and plan for an alternate care site at the University of Nebraska at Kearney if and when it is needed.
KRMC has stopped all elective surgeries. Under the directed health measures order issued last week for south-central Nebraska by Gov. Pete Ricketts, emergency, urgent and essential procedures still may be performed.
With fewer surgeries taking place, staff previously working in procedural services and other areas are being cross-trained to cover areas such as the intensive care unit and the emergency room. Different wings of the hospital have been designated to separate COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic patients to minimize chances of exposure.