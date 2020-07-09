KEARNEY — Stronger together.
Whether it was emergency responders working with each other or with the public, the cooperation to help people stranded by the July 9, 2019, flood was a team effort.
“We learned the importance of cooperation and good people who wanted to help,” said Jim Tacha, chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said communication between Kearney Police Department officers and Buffalo County Sheriff deputies worked just as administrators have planned and prepared.
Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County emergency manager, said, “Without our highly trained first responders and elected government officials the response to that flooding wouldn’t have gone as well as it did.”
Firefighters from Kearney and Pleasanton worked with several citizens with airboats to rescue those stranded by floodwaters.
Law enforcement worked internally and with their private partners to establish temporary housing, transportation for those displaced by floodwaters during the incident. Several citizens provided airboats to help rescuers reach those stranded by floodwaters.
The rapid flooding in a short amount of time was a lesson learned for a lot of people, Lewis said.
“I don’t think anyone thought we could be from zero water on the ground to 3-foot of water in 30 minutes to an hour in south Kearney,” he said.
Since the flood, permanent structural changes have been made, Lewis said. Flow drains were built into Turkey Creek and Kearney Canal in south Kearney to help drain floodwaters quicker and back into the natural drainage system.
Many residents who built houses in the lower flood areas found out the hard way that just because they build 1 foot above the FEMA specifications for a floodplain doesn’t mean they won’t have flooding.
In the future early detection for everyone is key. People need to take heed when flash flood warnings are issued.
“Turn Around, Don’t Drown is a great motto, and a lot of people found out why. A lot of people put themselves in harm’s way, and put emergency responders in harm’s way trying to rescue them,” Lewis said.
Within the last year KVFD has trained 10 additional members in swift water rescue and purchased additional water rescue equipment including life safety vests and an inflatable rescue boat.
Photos: Looking back at the July 9, 2019 flood in Kearney
Central Avenue
280th Road flooding
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff this morning. Unofficially, about 3 ½ inches fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 8 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
Hwy 30 closed due to flooding
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney earlier today. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
Eight inches or rainfall or more were recorded around the Kearney area.
Water over Hwy 30
A motorist turns around on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney this morning rather than risk plowing through rainfall runoff covering the road.
Flooded Wood River
After water spilled over the banks of the Wood River north of Kearney. It filled the ditches along Highway 10.
Kearney Canal at 1733 Estates
Water rose to the underside of a bridge over Kearney Canal in the 1733 Estates neighborhood in west Kearney today (Tuesday).
Wall Cloud
A white wall cloud descends from the main thunderstorm cloud formation around 8 p.m. Monday northwest of Kearney. Rainfall measurements overnight were 8 inches or more.
46th Ave in Kearney
1119 I Ave in Kearney
1119 I Ave in Kearney
Patriot Park in Kearney
UNK Student Union - outside
UNK Student Union - inside
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up flood water inside the Nebraskan Student Union Tuesday morning. About two inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
UNK Student Union - inside
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up flood water near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About two inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
Yanney Park
The lake at Yanney Park was flooded Tuesday, July 3, as visible from the top of Yanney Tower.
Yanney Park amphitheater
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
Yanney Park amphitheater seating
Yanney Park
Park goers Tuesday morning look at the effects of Monday night's storm.
Kearney Regional Medical Center flooding
Three mobile units being used by Kearney Regional Medical Center administrators right now during an expansion project, were surrounded by flood waters Tuesday morning.
Kearney Regional Flooding
Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. According to Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally today.
Second Ave & 11th St.
Airboat near Holiday Inn
Emergency crews work to evacuate hotels in south Kearney.
Odessa Road
Flooded field
Road closed
Lake at Cunningham's on the Lake
Cunningham's on the Lake
Kearney hotel
Cunningham's parking lot
Cunningham's parking lot
Cunningham's parking lot
Yanney Tower
Yanney marina
Yanney lake bridge
Kayaks at Yanney Park
Port-a-Potty at Yanney Park
Yanney Park amphitheater
2nd Avenue and 11th Street
A man crosses Second Avenue north of 11th Street through flood water Tuesday afternoon.
2nd Avenue and 11th Street
2nd Avenue shot from 11th Street
2nd Avenue south of 11th Street
3rd Avenue shot from 11th Street
11th Street from 2nd Avenue
Airboat
Central Avenue shot from 12th Street
Central Avenue
Central Avenue
Central Avenue
Central Avenue
Central Avenue
Central Avenue
Shawna Moore of Kearney, center, gathers items Tuesday afternoon from her house, which was surrounded by flood water. Jesse Johnston of Kearney, left, and Austin Hartley of Hazard, right, loaned a boat to Moore so she could get back into her house.
Central Avenue
Austin Hartley of Hazard, left, and Jesse Johnston of Kearney push Shawna Moore to dry land in Johnston's boat Tuesday afternoon on Central Avenue in Kearney. Moore was evacuated from her trailer house at 11th Street and Central Avenue earlier in the day but wanted to go back inside for husband's medication and clothing for the night.
Nebraska State Patrol on Central Avenue
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Aerial view of flood
Before opening Second Ave., Mike Morgan
Before opening Second Ave., runner Bill Williams
Before opening Second Ave.
Second Ave Wednesday morning
Central Avenue Wednesday morning
Hotels
Water
Younes, Holiday Inn (copy)
The July 9 flood inundated Holiday Inn and other properties in the Younes Complex with 3 to 4 feet of water. The city of Kearney plans to build a storm sewer to improve drainage of potential floodwaters from the hotel zone into Turkey Creek that’s north of the Younes Complex.
Dove Hill and 30
Water spills over Highway 30 near Dove Hill Road.
