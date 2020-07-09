KEARNEY — Stronger together.

Whether it was emergency responders working with each other or with the public, the cooperation to help people stranded by the July 9, 2019, flood was a team effort.

“We learned the importance of cooperation and good people who wanted to help,” said Jim Tacha, chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said communication between Kearney Police Department officers and Buffalo County Sheriff deputies worked just as administrators have planned and prepared.

Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County emergency manager, said, “Without our highly trained first responders and elected government officials the response to that flooding wouldn’t have gone as well as it did.”

Firefighters from Kearney and Pleasanton worked with several citizens with airboats to rescue those stranded by floodwaters.

Law enforcement worked internally and with their private partners to establish temporary housing, transportation for those displaced by floodwaters during the incident. Several citizens provided airboats to help rescuers reach those stranded by floodwaters.

The rapid flooding in a short amount of time was a lesson learned for a lot of people, Lewis said.

“I don’t think anyone thought we could be from zero water on the ground to 3-foot of water in 30 minutes to an hour in south Kearney,” he said.

Since the flood, permanent structural changes have been made, Lewis said. Flow drains were built into Turkey Creek and Kearney Canal in south Kearney to help drain floodwaters quicker and back into the natural drainage system.

Many residents who built houses in the lower flood areas found out the hard way that just because they build 1 foot above the FEMA specifications for a floodplain doesn’t mean they won’t have flooding.

In the future early detection for everyone is key. People need to take heed when flash flood warnings are issued.

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown is a great motto, and a lot of people found out why. A lot of people put themselves in harm’s way, and put emergency responders in harm’s way trying to rescue them,” Lewis said.

Within the last year KVFD has trained 10 additional members in swift water rescue and purchased additional water rescue equipment including life safety vests and an inflatable rescue boat.

