KEARNEY — Dry conditions have prompted the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department fire chief to issue a burn ban for the city.
The City of Kearney issued a press release Wednesday afternoon announcing the ban.
According to Fire Chief Jim Tacha, the burning ban will be in place until the area receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, lack of winter moisture and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly.
There is always a statewide open burning ban on all bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires, and fires for the purpose of clearing land, however, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the State of Nebraska.
No open burn permits will be issued in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the residents of the fire district.
Tacha also encourages residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during this ban. Extreme caution should always be used when using burning barrels and should have an appropriate screen on top to deter burning debris from escaping the barrel.
For more information, contact the Kearney Fire Department at (308) 233- 3226.