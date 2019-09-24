Firefighters at KVFD

KVFD firefighters arrive at Family Practice medical clinic Tuesday morning. 

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 7:15 a.m. today (Tuesday) to Family Practice medical clinic, 620 E. 25th St. Suite 5.

Smoke was detected in the building, and emergency responders were searching for the cause that morning. 

No smoke was visible from the parking lot outside the building. 

This is a developing story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.