KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 7:15 a.m. today (Tuesday) to Family Practice medical clinic, 620 E. 25th St. Suite 5.
Smoke was detected in the building, and emergency responders were searching for the cause that morning.
No smoke was visible from the parking lot outside the building.
This is a developing story.
