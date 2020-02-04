HOLDREGE — Lake McConaughy and two other large North Platte Basin reservoirs remain at more than three-quarters full at midwinter.
At Monday’s Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board meeting in Holdrege, civil engineer Tyler Thulin said Lake McConaughy is at 86.7 percent of capacity — more than 1.5 million acre-feet — with inflows around 1,200 cubic feet per second and releases at 1,500 cfs.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation website, the two largest federal reservoirs in Wyoming also are at about 80 percent of capacity: Pathfinder, 82.5 percent, and Seminoe, 78 percent.
CNPPID Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford reported Monday that Platte water continues to be transported through the Central system into the Victor Lakes Waterfowl Production Area north of Bertrand at 7-8 cfs.
The new system to put winter water into the WPA for spring migration season benefits will continue for another couple of weeks, Ford said, until there is an increase in the wildlife-related Central Platte River target flows set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Victor Lakes is one of 61 WPAs in 21 south-central Nebraska counties within the USFWS’ Rainwater Basin, which is headquartered north of Funk.
It is one of five WPAs where pipeline work was done in the past year to link wetlands to a CNPPID canal to allow Platte water deliveries at times when river flows exceed targets.
The others are Funk; Johnson, northeast of Holdrege; and Cottonwood and Linder, northeast of Bertrand,
Ford also said Monday that Central patrolmen will be calling irrigation water customers in the next 7-10 days to start scheduling 2020 irrigation season deliveries.
In other business, the CNPPID board:
- Approved purchases totaling $211,786 for seven Dodge Ram pickups of various models, sizes and option packages from Gene Steffy Chrysler of Fremont as part of the annual replacement schedule for vehicles at Central’s Holdrege, Bertrand and Gothenburg locations.
- Rejected four other bids — one electric sport utility vehicle or car, two 4x4 SUVs, one full-size sedan and one 15-passenger van — because of specification changes and/or limited bids received.
- Approved the 2020 chemicals bid of $162,853.61 from Van Diest Supply Co. of McCook.
- Was told that General Manager Devin Brundage has been named to the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board of Directors.