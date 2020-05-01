KEARNEY — A landfill incinerator may have started a large tree pile on fire Thursday afternoon at the Kearney Landfill.
At 3:06 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on the west side of the landfill at 6711 W. 56th St.
KVFD Lt. Ben Kinnison said landfill employees earlier had been using the incinerator.
The fire was contained from catching anything else on fire as landfill employees spread the burning trees around the area in an effort to extinguish the flames.
The fire was under control at 7:30 p.m.
Two fire engines, four grass rigs, three tankers, a utility vehicle, a rehabilitation vehicle, paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital and 45 firefighters all responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.