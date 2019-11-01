KEARNEY — Winter hours begin Monday at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney Sanitation Division.
Winter hours are:
- Landfill Disposal Site: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; and, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
- Yard Waste and Tree Site: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Yard waste such as grass clippings, garden waste, leaves and small branches less than 1 inch in diameter are accepted free of charge at the landfill, according to the announcement. All yard waste must be free of trash and unbagged.
Yard waste is banned from the city’s refuse collection system. Trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.