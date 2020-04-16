HOLDREGE — Landowners in eastern Phelps and western Kearney counties with fields flooded last July have decided not to proceed with proposed drainage improvement projects in the Lost Creek and Lower North Dry Creek watersheds.
Following a public hearing at February’s Tri-Basin Natural Resources District board meeting, the directors voted to set boundaries for the two proposed improvement project areas and to authorize referendums by landowners who would receive the projects’ benefits.
The projects involve 22,314 acres in the Lower North Dry Creek watershed in Phelps and Kearney counties, and 10,596 acres in western Kearney County’s Lost Creek watershed.
Units of benefit were assigned to each property within the IPAs’ boundaries, proportional to the amount of land and project benefits. The votes were by units, not individual properties or landowners, Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn explained.
He presented results of the referendums at Tuesday’s Zoom conference board meeting.
Thorburn told the Hub there were 51,135 units within the Lower North Creek IPA, with 36,890 units opposed to its development, or approximately 72 percent.
Of the 20,534 units within the Lost Creek IPA, 11,317 units were opposed, or 55 percent.
“The law is pretty specific. The IPAs can’t go forward, at least not in their current form,” Thorburn said.
Last August, landowners in those areas asked for Tri-Basin’s help to resolve flooding issues that peaked in July, but have been seen during the years to lesser extents with far less rainfall. They submitted signed petitions in September that started the IPA development process.
Had either IPA gone forward, funds would have come from per-unit assessments based on land use — irrigated cropland, dryland, rangeland — which determines shares of payments to reimburse Tri-Basin for project construction and maintenance costs.
In February, Thorburn said NRD staff has done the design work on other existing IPAs in Phelps and Kearney counties, but the two larger, more complex ones proposed would have required professional engineering assistance. The Tri-Basin board would have decided if those engineering expenses would have been part of the landowners’ assessments.
The board also would have ultimately decided if the two new IPAs would have been built, after an engineer was hired and a steering committee of landowners was formed to provide advice on final project designs.
Thorburn told the Hub there may be another option for individual landowners in the two watersheds who want to make drainage improvements in their fields.
Tri-Basin has applied with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for funds through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The cost-share money could be used to improve drainage as well as the water-holding capacity of soils through practices such as cover crops.
Thorburn said for such projects there generally is an equal match of grant and landowner contributions. He hopes to hear this month if the RCPP application is approved.
Also Tuesday, the board appointed Jeff Ryan of Heartwell to serve the nearly three years remaining in the current term for the at-large director’s seat. Ryan previously was an appointed subdistrict director from September 2015 to December 2016.
In March, the board accepted the resignation of at-large Director David Olsen of Minden, a Tri-Basin board member since 1991.
Ryan was the only applicant for the board vacancy, Thorburn said. Because it is the at-large seat, residents throughout the NRD — Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties — were eligible to apply.
Also on the agenda was a report about Tri-Basin providing assistance to the Two Rivers Public Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thorburn said NRD vehicles are being used to help haul state medical supplies from the Two Rivers office in Holdrege to area hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities.
Because he knows Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman, he knew logistics help was needed. “They don’t have any trucks or any place to store supplies,” Thorburn said.