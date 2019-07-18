KEARNEY — Today the Nebraska Department of Transportation planned to shift traffic lanes so that work can proceed to the next phase of the College Curves project on U.S. Highway 30.
According to a press release from the city of Kearney, motorists should expect head-to-head traffic today in the eastbound lanes. On Friday, traffic will be switching to head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes.
The work zone extends from Seventh Avenue to 15th Avenue on U.S. Highway 30. The NDOT is re-engineering the confusing Ninth Avenue and 25th Street intersection. Also to enhance safety, NDOT is redesigning turn lanes and islands along the route on the southeast edge of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
The city advises motorists to continue driving courteously and using extreme caution in and near the construction zone.