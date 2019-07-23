KEARNEY - The public is invited to come out and meet Kearney area law enforcement officers during the National Night Out event Aug. 6 at Harmon Park.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
“National Night Out was created with the goal of getting people out of their homes to talk to their neighbors,” said Police Chief Bryan Waugh in a new release. “It is crucial for neighbors to connect with each other as well as for our officers to be out in the community and foster positive relationships with Kearney residents.”
The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, general support and participation for anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhoods and send a message to criminals neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, the news release said.
Law enforcement officers across the country will be holding similar events.
In Kearney, vehicle and equipment displays from KPD, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police will be on hand.
The event is free. Hot dogs will be served. Officers will also be collecting canned for donations for the food bank.
A food bank donation will also get swimmers free admission to Harmon Pool from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.