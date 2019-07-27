KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has announced the 2019-20 Leadership Kearney and Youth Leadership Kearney classes.
Twenty-five members have been selected to Leadership Kearney Class 29. Founded in 1991 by community visionaries who saw a need for new leaders within the community, the purpose of Leadership Kearney is to identify and train Kearney-area residents for leadership roles by educating them on area issues, institutions and resources through a structured curriculum.
Members of this year’s Leadership Kearney Class are:
Amanda Andresen — University of Nebraska at Kearney
Nicole Berggren — Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Christopher Browne — Great Western Bank
Matthew Crossley — Wells Fargo Bank
Lindsay Davis — Town & Country Bank
Ryan Dennhardt — Associated Staffing
Paul Downey — Waddell and Reed
Jordan Eisenmenger — Central Community College
Jade Florang — CHI Health-Good Samaritan
Katherine Goodwin — Kearney Dental Clinic, PC
Travis Gregg — Kearney Regional Medical Center
Natalie Hagan — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics
Dennis Harrahill — Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Jay Helmick — Miller & Associates
Amanda Husmann — Brookdale Kearney Northridge
John Icenogle — Bruner Frank & Schumacher
Patrick Leininger — First National Bank
Amy McKinney — Parker Hannifin
Ashlyne Meseure — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier Real Estate of Kearney
Jennifer Nolda — Press On Fitness
John Rickard — New York Life
Nicholas Ridgeway — Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom, & Holbrook
Sarah Sawin — city of Kearney
Matthew Walter — CHI Health Good Samaritan
Erin Howard — Nebraska Safety Center
In addition to members of the adult class, 25 high school juniors have been selected to take part in the youth program. Youth Leadership Kearney prepares students for leadership opportunities and teaches them the importance of community trusteeship as well as highlights all that Kearney has to offer.
This year’s Youth Leadership Kearney Class is:
Kearney High School
Jessica Bamford, Emma Bond, Charlie Brockmeier, Morgan Dulitz, Carter Goff, Abigail Heins, Josephina Kracl, Jillian Moomey, Amelia Moore, Preston Pearson, Aspen Rusher, Maleah Wright, Hayden Wulf and Shayna Zamrzla.
Kearney Catholic High School
Kegan Bosshamer, Blair Kampovitz, Lydia Kathol, Savannah Mandernach, Jacee Nore, Sydney Owen, Makenna Redinger, Blake Thiele, Nate Volker and Ashlyn Wischmeier.
Rustling Slopes
Homeschooling
Leota Fick
Both classes will meet monthly starting in August. Each monthly session focuses on a different topic, including business and industry, local government, state government, ag and energy, arts and entertainment, education, and health and human services.