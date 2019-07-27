KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has announced the 2019-20 Leadership Kearney and Youth Leadership Kearney classes.

Twenty-five members have been selected to Leadership Kearney Class 29. Founded in 1991 by community visionaries who saw a need for new leaders within the community, the purpose of Leadership Kearney is to identify and train Kearney-area residents for leadership roles by educating them on area issues, institutions and resources through a structured curriculum.

Members of this year’s Leadership Kearney Class are:

Amanda Andresen — University of Nebraska at Kearney

Nicole Berggren — Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Christopher Browne — Great Western Bank

Matthew Crossley — Wells Fargo Bank

Lindsay Davis — Town & Country Bank

Ryan Dennhardt — Associated Staffing

Paul Downey — Waddell and Reed

Jordan Eisenmenger — Central Community College

Jade Florang — CHI Health-Good Samaritan

Katherine Goodwin — Kearney Dental Clinic, PC

Travis Gregg — Kearney Regional Medical Center

Natalie Hagan — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics

Dennis Harrahill — Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home

Jay Helmick — Miller & Associates

Amanda Husmann — Brookdale Kearney Northridge

John Icenogle — Bruner Frank & Schumacher

Patrick Leininger — First National Bank

Amy McKinney — Parker Hannifin

Ashlyne Meseure — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier Real Estate of Kearney

Jennifer Nolda — Press On Fitness

John Rickard — New York Life

Nicholas Ridgeway — Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom, & Holbrook

Sarah Sawin — city of Kearney

Matthew Walter — CHI Health Good Samaritan

Erin Howard — Nebraska Safety Center

In addition to members of the adult class, 25 high school juniors have been selected to take part in the youth program. Youth Leadership Kearney prepares students for leadership opportunities and teaches them the importance of community trusteeship as well as highlights all that Kearney has to offer.

This year’s Youth Leadership Kearney Class is:

Kearney High School

Jessica Bamford, Emma Bond, Charlie Brockmeier, Morgan Dulitz, Carter Goff, Abigail Heins, Josephina Kracl, Jillian Moomey, Amelia Moore, Preston Pearson, Aspen Rusher, Maleah Wright, Hayden Wulf and Shayna Zamrzla.

Kearney Catholic High School

Kegan Bosshamer, Blair Kampovitz, Lydia Kathol, Savannah Mandernach, Jacee Nore, Sydney Owen, Makenna Redinger, Blake Thiele, Nate Volker and Ashlyn Wischmeier.

Rustling Slopes

Homeschooling

Leota Fick

Both classes will meet monthly starting in August. Each monthly session focuses on a different topic, including business and industry, local government, state government, ag and energy, arts and entertainment, education, and health and human services.

