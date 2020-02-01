KEARNEY — Hy-Vee, Kearney Regional Medical Center/Platte Valley Medical Group and Just for Ladies invite the public to a fun, free event to raise awareness about heart disease.
National Wear Red Day is scheduled 1-5 p.m. Friday at Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave.
Events will include:
- Heart-healthy food samples in every department
- Free blood pressure/blood sugar checks
- Demonstrations about making healthy food choices
- Giveaways and a chance to win prizes
- Special Health & Wellness Fuel Saver deals
“Cooking with a Cardiologist,” with Dr. Sean Denney and his sous-chef Bill Calhoun, CEO of KRMC, will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Denney will serve a Mediterranean salad for attendees to sample.