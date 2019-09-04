KEARNEY — There will be an informational community meeting on restorative justice Sept. 18 in Kearney.
An evidence-based approach to justice, restorative justice focuses on the harm done to victims and the community. There also will be discussion on the laws.
The free event is set 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Central Community College in Kearney, and is for anyone interested in learning more about restorative justice practices or volunteering. Lunch will be provided.
The event is sponsored by Central Mediation Center in partnership with the Nebraska Office of Dispute Resolution.
Ted Lewis, a restorative trainer, educator and consultant with the University of Minnesota Center for Restorative Justice and Peacemaking, will present key components on restorative justice practices and a new program in Nebraska that brings offenders and victims of crimes together in a constructive dialogue to discuss the harm caused, how the harm can be repaired, and how to rebuild trust and improve relationships within communities.
CMC is a private, nonprofit corporation that provides mediation, facilitation and conflict resolution training within a 35-county area in central and southwest Nebraska. Anyone interested in attending the event may call 308-237-4692 or email at info@centralmediationcenter.com.
