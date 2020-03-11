KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for a pickleball referee clinic, scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15 at the Kearney Family YMCA.
The clinic will be led by Bob Paulsen, USAPA Great Plains regional referee training coordinator. The clinic is designed to teach scoresheet and court protocol and will include some on-court practice for each student. Additionally, there will be some pre-clinic homework on rules of the game.
The clinic is for people age 18 or older. There is no cost, but interested participants must pre-register by March 31.
A current USAPA membership is required. Contact the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for more information or to register.