KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library is planning sessions to teach how to download audio books through eAudio.
Books can be checked out for free using a library card. Bring your device and session organizers will help you get started with RBdigital downloadable audiobooks.
The event is limited to seven per session and is for ages 14 and older.
Patrons can register for one session: 2 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 or 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Classes will take place in the makerspace at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave. Attendees are asked to register at least two days in advance of the session they wish to attend. Register online or call the library at 308-233-3282.