The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting was open to the public through Zoom, which is a remote conferencing service that provides video, chat and mobile functions for online meetings. A camera set up in second floor staff development room of the district administration building, 320 W. 24th St., shows board members, left to right, Alex Straatmann, Jon Watts, Kathy Gifford and Angela Nickel. Members Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing attended virtually. According to Zoom’s attendance counter, more than 400 individuals viewed Monday night’s meeting.