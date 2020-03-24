KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education and superintendent will be working this week to develop a plan for what learning will look like in the coming weeks, as the board passed a resolution allowing an indefinite school closure.
Students will return to learning, even if school buildings remain closed, board members made clear during the emergency meeting Monday night, which was made public via Zoom. KPS extended spring break last week, suspending classes until the end of the scheduled spring break on Friday.
“It’s important for people to know that our mission of educating our students is still going to go forward,” board member Alex Straatmann said.
The board also passed a resolution declaring a local state of emergency.
KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said that he and the board will develop a plan this week for what “continuance of learning” looks like amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He anticipated later this week the district would have a plan to share with parents, students and staff.
KPS also is receiving guidance from state and national leaders, as it, like many other public school districts, faces the challenge of teaching students during a pandemic for the first time. The guidance, Edwards said, also will include a plan for educating students in the special education program.
The “emergency” resolution authorized by the board gives the district the ability to quickly react to the ever-changing pandemic situation, such as giving the superintendent the ability to extend or end a school closure. He also is authorized to make decisions regarding staff compensation during the closure, which will be a part of the plan developed this week.
The school board will continue its public meetings, as well as committee meetings during this time.
Academic events like graduation are up in the air, as the board or district has not made decisions about those events yet.
“We don’t know what (the next) two weeks is going to look like,” Straatmann said. “We don’t know what (the next) two months is going to look like.”
One certainty is that the district will provide meals to students.
The board also approved Monday night a “Grab and Go” free breakfast and lunch program.
The meals will be distributed to KPS students at Emerson, Bryant and Central elementary schools starting Wednesday. Students need not attend school at the site providing the meals.
From 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, starting Wednesday, a sack lunch may be picked up at any of the locations, while supplies last. Students must be in the car or present in order to receive a meal, according to a KPS Facebook post. Breakfast will be included with the sack lunch.
Only KPS students are eligible to receive the free meals, but students at any level, from the youngest students at Bright Futures Preschool to the high school, will be able to get a meal.
During this extended spring break, KPS social workers and others have made sure KPS families who needed food still received it.
“Our families were taken care of,” board President Kathy Gifford said. “Kudos to our social workers and our team of people who worked with them to accomplish that.”
