KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves, said Dan Lillis, stormwater program manager for Kearney.
“Why should you be concerned? Organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that lead to flooding,” Lillis said in a city press release urging Kearney residents not to dispose of leaves by raking them into the street.
Lillis said that lawn care professionals and homeowners using leaf blowers on yards are asked to blow leaves and clippings back on to yards.
“The stormwater system is designed to drain only rain. The large amount of leaves prohibits the stormwater system from meeting peak efficiency,” Lillis said. “Also, city street sweeping machines are not designed for picking up excessive amounts of leaves.”
Lilis listed options for what can be done with leaves:
- Keep leaves in your yard to benefit from their nutrients.
- Rake or blow leaves into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor.
- Collect leaves in the brown recycling bins the city picks up weekly.
City ordinance requires the owners of property abutting the sidewalk space to routinely care for “landscape plantings within the sidewalk space, including … raking and disposing of leaves.”
Lillis is available with more information at 308-233-3273, or go online at www.cityofkearney.org.
