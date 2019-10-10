HOLDREGE — Lee Janssen Motor Company is partnering with Holdrege High School on the Chevy Youth Sports program.
The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2019, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.
The partnership will feature a one-time monetary contribution to assist HHS with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees. The program also provides an opportunity for community members to earn additional funds for the league via a Test Drive fundraiser.
“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Lee Janssen Motor Company and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Holdrege High School bring so many smiles to kids and families in Holdrege,” said Dave Janssen, general manager for Lee Janssen Motor Company. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, go to www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.
