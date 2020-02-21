KEARNEY — Linda Emanuel and her North Bend neighbors had one thing in common last March with many other Nebraska communities.
They couldn’t imagine the massive flood that covered their towns, washed away livestock and equipment, and forever changed the way they look at disaster plans and recovery.
“How many times did we hear, ‘This has never happened before?’” said Ellen Duysen, coordinator and outreach specialist for the Central States Center of Agricultural Safety and Health in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health.
Duysen and Emanuel, an ag producer and registered nurse working within the AgriSafe Network, discussed topics ranging from moldy corn to mental stress Thursday at the 2020 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney.
Lessons from North Bend
Emanuel said her farmstead on a bluff above the Platte River wasn’t touched by the flood, but she joined everyone else in the North Bend community in recovery efforts.
The rising river started to “spread like water on concrete” on March 12, she said, but there was a feeling that something more was coming.
That “more” was an ice jam that broke loose and breached a levee, which caused floodwater to rush into North Bend. The school’s notification system became the community’s warning system.
“People had a half hour to get out,” Emanuel said, and the only route out was to the north.
Farmers along that route started “absorbing” people, she said.
Emanuel and her husband took in a dozen of those folks — ages 8 to the 80s — for up to six days, in addition to family members with flooded homes.
A disaster recovery center set up at the school housed services ranging from disaster agencies to a temporary post office. Emanuel said the center was open there for 12 days before being moved to another building so classes could resume.
“We were cut off from any major city,” she added, so the community had to use its own resources immediately after the flood.
“The storm after the storm” included figuring out how to manage all the cleaning and other supplies coming to North Bend by the truckloads, and dealing with the town’s compromised water system that spilled a “witch’s brew” of sewage water into streets, houses and businesses.
In rural areas, floodwater was up to pivots’ trusses and gear boxes, soil eroded, tons of river sand was deposited on fields, and livestock was swept away.
Emanuel said the 48 hours spent in the North Bend area by 29 Ohio farmers who drove 18 hours to bring $29,000 of farm-help equipment, including fencing supplies and power washers, “was the jump start we didn’t know we needed.”
Protecting those who clean
“We had these stories all over Nebraska, southeast Iowa and in South Dakota,” Duysen said.
She and her WIA workshop audience made a list of some immediate after-the-flood health and safety concerns. It included infections, toxic mold, contaminated water wells, respiratory issues, E. coli-related intestinal problems and stress.
Duysen then reviewed specific concerns for several hazards.
“It (mold) is one of my biggest concerns,” she said, because mold-related health issues can range from mild to severe to chronic.
Private water wells should be tested annually, not just after a flood, Duysen advised, because more than 80 percent tested at any time have coliform, nitrate and/or farm chemical contamination.
“Go home and get your wells tested,” she said, and use bottled water until that’s done. Duysen suggested that reverse osmosis systems should be considered in some cases.
She handed out drawstring bags filled with basic personal protective equipment — a protective coverall, cut-resistant gloves, earplugs, plastic goggles and a basic face mask she said isn’t a substitute for the correct respirator needed for cleaning tasks involving mold, chemicals or damaged grain.
“Know that one of the first things you have to think about is how to protect the people cleaning up,” Emanuel said.
Like grieving
Duysen and Emanuel said it’s critical to help people maintain their physical and mental health after a disaster.
Emanuel said stress is an issue with many contributing factors, including poor health and nutrition, lack of sleep, weather conditions, finances and isolation.
When people came into the North Bend disaster center, “we would ask them about what they needed and they would just sob,” Emanuel said.
Helpers not as directly affected by the flood also may have emotional ups and downs. Emanuel said they may feel frustrated, depressed and like nothing they are doing is really helping.
“It’s like going through grief,” she said. “Physically we look good, but mentally, we still struggle.” Emanuel added that people deal with stress differently and chronic stress can have serious health effects.
She and Duysen said they’re concerned how some people will deal with the first anniversary of the flood three weeks from today.
“Talk about it,” Emanuel said. “We don’t have to be a therapist to have a conversation” or ask people how they are doing.
Duysen said it’s important for everyone to create family and community response plans.
That’s true as part of flood recovery in the hard-hit areas and also in parts of Nebraska that haven’t yet experienced a “never happened before” disaster.
“We don’t want to ever be caught flat-footed,” Duysen said.