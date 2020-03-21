KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has announced new dates for two events. The Lettermen, originally scheduled for two performances on March 24, are rescheduled for performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 17. The Bar J Wranglers Concert were scheduled for March 27 is now May 8.
For The Lettermen, current tickets will be honored on June 17. Season members unable to attend on June 17 may receive a credit toward a 2020-21 season membership. Non-season members may receive a gift certificate for any future Merryman performance. Those unable to attend the rescheduled performance should contact the Merryman at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com by May 18
For the Bar J Wranglers, any current ticket will be honored on May 8. If unable to attend the rescheduled performance, contact the box office at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com.