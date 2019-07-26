LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Foundation office restoration project is set to begin in August.
The office will undergo much needed interior modifications that will help the LCF staff better serve the community, according to a news release. The start of the project was on hold until the fundraising portion of the project could be completed. The entire cost was raised through private donations and grants.
The projected completion date is scheduled for October. On Point Construction of Kearney will be the contractor.
LCF hours and contact information will remain the same. LCF’s temporary location during the renovation is the community room at Great Western Bank, 511 N. Lincoln St. in Lexington.