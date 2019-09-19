GIBBON — A Lexington man has been cited for failing to yield the right of way following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday at Gibbon.
Todd Ochsner, 47, of Kearney is a patient at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after the motorcycle he was driving west on U.S. Highway 30 and a sport utility vehicle collided. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 p.m. a Buick Enclave was traveling east on Highway 30 near Gibbon Road when the driver, Jose Zamora, 56, of Lexington tried to make a turn left onto Gibbon Road as Ochsner was driving through the intersection, NSP said.
The vehicles collided.
Ochsner and his passenger, wife Marci, were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where she was treated for her injuries and released. Todd was treated and transported to Omaha. His condition today was unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by NSP.
