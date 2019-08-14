LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was sentenced to six months of jail and 2 ½ years of probation for pointing a gun at two women and threatening to kill them.
According to court records, Carlos Castillo, 28, of Lexington committed the crime in April at a Lexington apartment where two “smaller” children witnessed the incident.
The victims reported the alleged incident to the Lexington Police Department, and their stories matched. Law enforcement then searched the apartment and located a firearm and ammunition.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
Judge James E Doyle IV sentenced Castillo on Monday in Dawson County District Court on felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault. Castillo was ordered to serve probation for the felony charge and jail for the misdemeanor charge.
Doyle gave Castillo 133 days credit for time already served in Dawson County Jail. Castillo began the remainder of his jail sentence on Monday.
Castillo pleaded guilty to the terroristic threats and domestic assault charges in May. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and child abuse, all felonies, were dropped in a plea deal.
@erikadpritchard