LINCOLN — A Lexington man was sentenced in federal court this week to two years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to a Nebraska Department of Justice press release, Jordan Derockbraine, 26, of Lexington was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossister for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In addition to his prison term, Derockbraine will serve three years of supervised release following his time in prison.
From approximately January 2018 through April 2018, Derockbraine was involved with other individuals in Lexington in buying, selling and using methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Nebraska State Patrol.
