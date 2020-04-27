LEXINGTON — A Lexington Police Department officer suffered a non-life threatening injury following a foot pursuit Friday.
Friday afternoon LDP officers received a 911 call about a man with a knife on West Walnut Street, said Capt. Paul Schwarz. When officers arrived the suspect fled and officers initiated a foot pursuit.
During the foot pursuit one of the officers was injured. Schwarz declined to name the officer or the extent of his injuries, but said the suspect didn't cause the injury.
The suspect was arrested about one block away.
The injured officer was transported to Lexington Regional Hospital. His condition was unclear this morning.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol had also assisted on scene.