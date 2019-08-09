KEARNEY — Registration is open for the Light Up the Night 5K walk/run at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at Yanney Heritage Park, 2121 11th St.
This annual glow event is sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health. It aims to raise mental health awareness, support recovery and provide a link to mental health resiliency.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Participant check-in and race day registration begins at 7 p.m. The race starts at 8 p.m. at the Yanney Park south parking lot.
Participants preregistered by Aug. 30 will receive a glow bracelet, necklace and T-shirt.
Entry fee is $25 per person. Register online here. This year’s race will be chip-timed with online race results at timerguys.com.
Proceeds benefit the Richard Young fund at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. It provides transportation, clothing and medications for mental health patients in crisis. For more information, call 308-865-2234.