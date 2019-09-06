KEARNEY — Lights of Hope, a candlelight vigil honoring those who have lost their lives due to a substance abuse overdose, is planned 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Harmon Park’s Sonotorium stage.
The keynote speaker will be Christina Chasek, an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and School Psychology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the director of Behavioral Health Education Center.
Relatives of the deceased, and people in recovery, will read poems and perform. Attendees can decorate a luminary bag to be placed on the stage. Light refreshments will be provided. Resources will be available for those who struggle with substance abuse.
The event is being produced by Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, Buffalo County Community Partners, Goodwill Industries, Central Nebraska Center of Alcoholism and Addiction, South Central Behavioral Services and Insight Counseling and Recovery.
For more information, contact Tammy Fiala at Region 3 Behavioral Health Services at 308-237-5113, ext. 235, or TFiala@Region3.net.
