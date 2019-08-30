KEARNEY — The Lincoln Highway Association will commemorate the centennial of the 1919 Army convoy across the Lincoln Highway.
The original convoy during summer 1919, just months after the end of World War I, was a monumental event in the history of the United States. A member of the convoy was a young U.S. Army officer named Dwight Eisenhower, who learned many lessons as they crossed the country on the Lincoln Highway,
The convoy will leave Washington, D.C., Saturday with plans to arrive at Lincoln Park in San Francisco on Sept. 16. On Sept. 8, the tour will arrive in Kearney for dinner at The Archway and an overnight stay. Their stop will be the ninth day of their convoy west.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The convoy is open to all Lincoln Highway members and vehicles from all decades. Car clubs and military vehicles are encouraged to participate. More information on the tour can be found at the Lincoln Highway Association website.
Lincoln Highway Association members last traveled through Nebraska in 2015 honoring Henry B. Joy and in 2013 for the Lincoln Highway Centennial.
The Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental road for automobiles in the United States, which was dedicated in 1913. It winds its way more than 3,000 miles between New York City and San Francisco.
The Lincoln Highway Association, originally created to promote the highway and good roads in general, now is dedicated to preserving and celebrating this important part of American history.