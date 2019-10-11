LITCHFIELD — The village of Litchfield was awarded a $500 grant from the League Association of Risk Management.
According to a LARM press release, the village purchased first-aid kits, fire extinguishers and traffic cones with the LARM safety grant.
Village Clerk Kendra Johnson applied for the grant that is made available from LARM, an insurance pool comprised of 168 government entities in Nebraska.
Since 2018, more than 150 grants have been awarded for items such as security cameras, street barricades and reflective apparel.
