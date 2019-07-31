KEARNEY — The Archway will welcome veteran living history presenter and storyteller Caryl Harvey as part of the Archway’s Soda Fountain Sundae series.
For this presentation, scheduled 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Harvey will take on the character of Sarah Oliver Whitney, a reluctant pioneer whose husband decided that they should leave their home in Decatur, Ill., and travel west on the Oregon Trail. During the performance, Harvey recounts the sacrifices that must be made to prepare for the trip, the hardships that were endured on the way and the ultimate rewards to be found at the end of the trail.
Sometimes dramatic, sometimes lighthearted, this presentation brings the Oregon Trail adventure to life.
Immediately following the free performance, the audience is invited to enjoy root beer floats served from The Archway’s vintage soda fountain. Donations for sodas are welcomed.
Soda Fountain Sundaes are presented with the generous support of Humanities Nebraska, Great Western Bank, Diane and Michael Schnieders, and First National Bank.