ORD — The next step toward constructing a drainage improvement project in northeast Custer County was taken Thursday at the Lower Loup Natural Resources District board meeting at Ord.
LLNRD General Manager Russell Callan said the board voted to proceed with engineering studies that will help identify boundaries and costs for a Sargent East Improvement Project Area.
The IPA request was made in a petition signed by 19 of 20 affected landowners in an approximately six-square mile area. Callan said the project’s goal would be to move water more quickly to the Middle Loup River to alleviate flooding issues.
He said approximately 10 landowners attended Thursday’s public hearing ahead of the board’s vote and four testified in favor of forming the IPA.
Callan expects it will be next summer before a second required public hearing is scheduled for the board to act on proposed boundaries, a cost estimate and assessments to each property within the IPA that will be based on its project benefits.
Typically for such projects, an NRD pays for construction and future maintenance with those costs reimbursed to the district by the landowners through the assessments.
At the second hearing, landowners may comment on the proposed project and assessments. Any assessment objections would be addressed at a third hearing.
Also Thursday, the LLNRD board was told a $140,000 grant was received this week from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover most costs for a five-year update to a Hazard Mitigation Plan covering counties — including all of Sherman, most of Custer and northern Buffalo — communities, rural fire districts and other similar entities within the NRD.
The plan is required for those entities to apply for federal funds to help pay for hazard mitigation projects.
The LLNRD is the sponsoring agency and applied for the grant that will pay 75 percent of plan update costs. JEO Consulting Group, headquartered in Wahoo, already was hired by the board to complete the updates.