RAVENNA — Town & Country Bank, like several area financial institutions, has been working around the clock to process Paycheck Protection Program loans for local businesses.
Town & Country Bank President James Friesen said loan officers, a credit analyst and an intern within the four-branch bank system — Kearney, Ravenna, Pleasanton and Litchfield — all were involved in processing applications or helping to close the loans during the first round of funding, which lasted April 3-16.
Friesen said the bank processed about 120 loans during that time.
“It’s been keeping three people full time busy since this kicked off,” he said earlier this month.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Friesen said all types of small businesses have applied for a loan through PPP, which is a Small Business Administration program.
According to the SBA website, the program is intended to give small businesses an incentive to keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank staff have met with owners of auto repair shops, retail business, dental and medical clinics, sole proprietors and even nonprofit organizations, such as churches, that don’t normally qualify for SBA guaranteed loans.
Farmers, too, have applied for the forgivable loans.
“They make self-employed wages and they pay their help and there’s no doubt that farming has been impacted by the market,” Friesen said.
Businesses with less than 500 employees are eligible to apply for a loan amount that is equal to 2½ months worth of payroll expenses, he said.
The guaranteed loans are forgivable as long as the business uses at least 75 percent of the money to pay wages. The other 25 percent may be used to pay rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
Banks initially fund the loans at a 1 percent interest rate. Friesen said the SBA also is paying fees to the banks to deliver the PPP program.
Applicants are receiving their loans within a week after filing their applications with Town & Country, he said.
Although providing the loans takes a lot of money and resources, Friesen said it is worth helping the community.
“Not every bank is diving into this because it takes a lot of resources and it’s going to tie up some cash. It potentially is going to create some liquidity issues for a bank depending on how many applications they get,” he said. “But we certainly see the benefit to our customers so we’re working for them on trying to make sure they have access to this easily.”
Town & Country Bank has worked hard to deliver the PPP loans to its customers.
It was able to process all but four loan applications before the $350 billion PPP fund was depleted on April 16, Friesen said. But the bank was able to process those applications and about 31 more after Congress approved another $310 billion for the program last week.
Unfortunately, the loan application process was slow for Friesen on Monday, which was the first day SBA began accepting new applications.
“It’s been a frustrating process for the bankers. The SBA’s web portal probably didn’t have sufficient capacity to handle what was being thrown at it,” Friesen said. “So it was a lot of clicking, and getting kicked out and logging back in for the people who were actually getting approvals in.”
Because of the issue, Friesen said Town & Country Bank only was able to turn in about three applications Monday. So, he and two other bankers worked late Monday night and early Tuesday morning to upload applications to the SBA web portal.
“We had people working at 10 o’clock at night and then from 10 (p.m.) to midnight it started to get easier, and from midnight to 2 in the morning, that was a frustrating experience. Then at 6:30 in the morning, they were going through like butter,” he said.
Friesen said Town & Country Bank isn’t alone in its work to deliver PPP to local business owners.
“Especially the community banks have done a really good job embracing this duty that we didn’t ask for and delivering these funds to our customer base,” Friesen said. “I’m just really proud of the community banking industry and specifically for how effective they’ve been in delivering these funds to people who really need it right now.”
Friesen believes community banks’ dedication to deliver this service is why Nebraska did so well at securing funding its small business owners.
According to a Bloomberg report, Nebraska received funding equivalent to about 81 percent of its eligible payrolls. Nebraska secured more funding than any other state in the country, according to the report.
Friesen said, “... smaller community banks are much more nimble with programs like this.”
erika.pritchard@kearneyhub.com
@erikadpritchard