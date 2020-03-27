BUFFALO COUNTY — Several Buffalo County community members are organizing cruise nights to safely get people out of the house during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Melissa Wiehn of Shelton, JJ Stover of Kearney and Kristina Burmood of Gibbon each have invited people through social media to cruise Saturday night on C Street in Shelton, Central Avenue in Kearney and Labore Street in Gibbon.
Wiehn, Stover and Burmood said cruising in vehicles is a way to connect with people while safely social distancing in their cars.
“Get out and cruise around and see people that are in the same situation knowing that you’re not the only one,” Stover said.
All cruise nights are for families, said all three organizers. They each have children at home whom they plan to take with them while cruising.
“I have three kids that have not seen their friends at all. One of them is a senior this year, so he’s really, really taking his senior year hard,” Wiehn said. “And this is a great way to protect them yet. They won’t necessarily be able to talk to them unless they yell out the window to them or something like that, but at least they’ll be able to see their friends.”
Each organizer has asked that people stay in their vehicles and that only people living together ride together and to stay in their vehicles. If people want to pull off the road and talk, the organizers asked that they stay in their vehicles to keep a safe social distance. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people distance themselves at least six feet during the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise nights also will be a fun time for Wiehn, Burmood and Stover to relive high school memories. Each said they had cruised the bricks in downtown Kearney in the ‘90s or early 2000s when they were in high school.
Burmood said the Gibbon Cruise Night will allow her two boys to experience something she had done when she was younger.
Below is more information about each cruise night:
- Vaccine No. 5 Cruise Night in Kearney: 8-11 p.m. Saturday on Central Avenue, south of 25th Street in downtown Kearney.
- Shelton Coronavirus Cruise Night: 7-8:30 p.m. on C Street south of the railroad tracks.
- Gibbon Family Cruise Night: 7 p.m. on Labore Street.
In addition to Shelton’s cruise night, local photographer Paul Filsinger has asked Shelton community members to stand on their front porch for him to take their photos from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Filsinger said he is participating in the nationwide Front Porch Project, which has photographers from across the country documenting people on their front porches during the coronavirus outbreak.
He said other photographers have captured people in Halloween costumes, pajamas and even wrapped in toilet paper. So Filsinger has asked Shelton people to wear whatever they want for their photographs.
“What a perfect thing to make just a little fun happen,” Filsinger said.
Filsinger plans to post his photos to social media with the #frontporchproject. He also would like to create a small coffee table book for Shelton community members.
erika.pritchard@kearneyhub.com
@erikadpritchard