KEARNEY — Buffalo County Be Well Collaborative, a work group of Buffalo County Community Partners, is launching a food drive for protein and dry goods to help stock central Nebraska pantries.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is accepting protein and dry goods at its food bank at 114 E. 11th St.
Processed meats such as beef, pork and chicken; dry beans; rice, salt, flour, corn meal, sugar and oils are encouraged to support healthy baking and ethnic diets. Family packaged portions are preferred, but bulk items will be accepted.
To schedule deliveries, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153.
Cash donations also will be accepted at bcchp.org/donate by selecting COVID-19 and Food/Groceries/Meals.
Also, producers of beef, pork and chicken are invited to assist in donating or discounting processing through a USDA-certified processor. Contact Martin to set up arrangements.