KEARNEY — Many government offices will be closing both Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas, including the Buffalo County Courthouse and Kearney City Hall.
In addition, the city of Kearney announced its plans to close the K earney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
City and county offices will reopen on Thursday, as will the library, KPD front desk and Peterson Center.
The city also will be closed Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
Most banks and financial institutions will be closed Christmas and will close early on Tuesday.
The Kearney Hub will publish a newspaper on Tuesday, but offices will close at noon and reopen Thursday morning. No newspaper will be published on Christmas.
