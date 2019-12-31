KEARNEY — Many government offices will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day, including the Buffalo County Courthouse and Kearney City Hall.
In addition, the city of Kearney announced its plans to close the Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center on Wednesday.
City and county offices will reopen on Thursday, as will the library, KPD front desk and Peterson Center.
Most banks and financial institutions will be closed on New Year’s Day.
The Kearney Hub will publish and deliver a newspaper on Wednesday, but the office will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
