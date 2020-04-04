KEARNEY — Don’t wear tight shoes or tight collars or tight clothes.
Force yourself to sneeze night and morning, then breathe deeply.
Do not wear a muffler.
That medical advice was dispensed 102 years ago when the Spanish flu epidemic killed half a million Americans, including between 60 and 75 in Buffalo County. Today, as COVID-19 batters the world, the parallels are striking.
Larry Hardesty, a Dawn Rotary member and retired dean of the library at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, wrote about the Spanish flu epidemic and other topics when the Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Today, with the COVID-19 pandemic, he reads those essays through new eyes.
One report said 2,807 Nebraskans had died as of Dec. 17, 1918, but many rural deaths likely went unreported. Some reports indicate that by the time the epidemic ended in 2019, 7,500 Nebraskans may have died of the disease, Hardesty wrote. One doctor estimated 3,000 cases in Buffalo County alone. Its population at the time was nearly 24,000; of those, 8,000 lived in Kearney.
Hardesty, a Nebraska native, has personal links to the disease. Spanish flu kept his grandmother bedfast for six weeks in fall 1918, and it changed her personality for the remaining 51 years of her life.
Frequency of deaths increased
Unlike COVID-19, which can be deadly for people over 65, Spanish flu took aim at people younger than 40. Death notices in local newspapers of the time bear that out.
Victims included Frances Ellen Avery, 8, the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Avery of Ravenna, and William Myley Eaton, 16, of Pleasanton. “Dr. Randall was also ill, so a doctor was summoned from Ravenna, but was unable to save Willie. His funeral was held in the Eaton yard because the family was in quarantine,” the Ravenna News reported.
The Kearney Hub gave almost a full page of coverage Oct. 7, 1918, to the funeral of Horatio Hendryx, 19. The Kearney city band, the Gibbon home guards, the Kearney Boy Scouts and others escorted his body from his home to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “It was impossible to accommodate all who came to pay respects (with) hundreds turned away,” the article said.
But the novelty of such deaths wore off as the frequency of deaths increased. Death reports soon shriveled to a few lines of print.
Flu invades Nebraska
In 1918, the virus had been spreading for months. Symptoms included high fever, cough, dizziness and heavy perspiration. Frequently, bronchial pneumonia developed, and death often followed. It was deadliest to healthy young adults.
But during World War I, the United States and other countries censored bad news to keep it away from their enemies. The illness was dubbed the Spanish flu because people assumed it came from Spain. That was later proven wrong, but the name stuck because Spain was neutral in the war and didn’t censor press reports of the illness.
By October 1918, the Spanish flu reached Nebraska. Red Cloud reported two flu deaths on Oct. 2. Omaha reported its first case Oct. 3. Scottsbluff reported its first cases on Oct. 15.
By Oct. 7, the state ordered the closing of all “schools, churches, places of entertainment or public congregation, pool halls and other places of amusement.” Mail carriers kept working, but they wore white face masks for protection. The homes of all sick people were quarantined.
Vick’s VapoRub
Most media played down the epidemic. One headline said: “Nothing New---Simply The Old Grip, or la Grippe that Was Epidemic in 1889-90, Only Then It came From Russia by Way of France and This Time by Way of Spain: No Occasion for Panic.”
No vaccines were available, but dozens of remedies were touted. Druggists were asked to conserve stocks of Vick’s VapoRub for use in flu districts.
Kearney Hub ads boasted about the curative powers of Tanlac, a patent medicine. Some accounts describe it as a “36 proof mixture of wine, glycerin and bitter herbs, but the American Medical Association described it as a ‘sky-rocket in the pyrotechnics of fakery,’” Hardesty wrote.
The Hub ran ads for medicines such as “Hill’s Cascara Quinine” that said: “Spanish Influenza can be prevented easier than it can be cured. At the first sign of a shiver or sneeze, take Hill’s Cascara Quinine.”
To stay healthy, citizens were advised to “take sharp walks regularly and walk home from work; eat plenty of porridge,” Hardesty wrote.
Little information
Early on, the flu was relatively nonlethal, but as it mutated, it became more deadly. Nearly one-quarter of all 103 million Americans contracted it, and two or three of every hundred patients died. In one year, the life expectancy in the U.S. tumbled by 12 years.
The disease affected the healthiest people, particularly from 20 to 40 years old, because the disease over-stimulated the body’s immune system and turned the immune system against the body. The stronger one’s immune system, the bigger the risk.
Life came to a halt in many places. The University of Nebraska at Lincoln suspended classes from September 1918 until after Thanksgiving. But information about the flu back then was sparse, Hardesty found as he researched.
World War I still was in progress, and President Woodrow Wilson had signed the Sedition Act of 1918 which made it illegal to “utter, print, write, or publish any disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive language about the form of government of the United States.”
Hardesty said, “Some writers contend the government outright lied to its citizens regarding the impact of the disease. They theorize that lack of access to information prolonged the epidemic.”
Quarantine
Nebraska ordered a statewide quarantine from Oct. 22, 1918, to Nov. 2, 1918. By Oct. 26, when Kearney had had no new cases or deaths for two days, the Kearney Hub assured readers, “The Spanish influenza is well under control now in Kearney.”
But the state board of health reported new cases on Oct. 28, and by Oct. 30, the Kearney city physician reported four new cases. Public schools in the area “opened and closed with the ebb and flow of the disease,” Hardesty said.
The state board of health allowed local authorities to lift the quarantine Nov. 2 as scheduled. On Nov. 4, the Kearney Rotary Club met, with every member present. On Nov. 14, the club’s 28 members and their wives ignored concerns about spreading the disease at public functions and “had a most enjoyable banquet ... in the commercial club rooms” of the Opera House.”
After all, many doctors had pooh-poohed the quarantine. In an editorial that October, the Kearney Hub stated, “Many physicians doubted the efficacy of quarantine at the time, and we believe that fewer are in favor of it now.”
In the Dec. 12 issue of the Kearney Hub, Dr. Woods Hutchinson said, “The closing of all public places is a relic of barbarism and has no value whatever.” Dr. C.K. Gibbons, also a physician, believed that fear caused more deaths than the disease.
Gibbon and beyond
But death tolls kept rising, especially among people under 40. Surrounding towns were hard hit, too.
On Oct. 22, 1918, the Kearney Hub reported that Bernice De Wolf, 28, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Buck of Gibbon, had died in Plattsmouth. On March 27, 1919, the Kearney Hub reported that Mrs. Albert Tague and two children died of the flu at their home in Kimball. Mrs. Tague was formerly Elsie Witters of Gibbon.
The public auction bill for L. Cagler farm southwest of Gibbon, published Jan. 16, 1919, advertised, “Free Lunch at Noon,” but still cautioned attendees, “Please bring your drinking cup on account of the ‘flu.’”
By Dec. 27, 1918, new cases in Kearney had dropped to six per day, compared to 30 to 40 reported per day two weeks earlier. Deaths continued into spring 1919, but the worst was over. With the epidemic over, life quickly moved on.
Since that time, using mathematical models, medical researchers have found cities that instituted quarantine, closed schools, banned public gatherings and more early in the epidemic had peak death rates that were 30 percent to 50 percent lower than those that did not, Hardesty said.
The late Dr. Gene Hamaker wrote in a 1984 Buffalo Tales article, “No one then or later seems to have paused to sum up the effect of the disease upon the people in (Buffalo County.) It was as if the influenza were an unwelcome visitor best forgotten.” He added, “Many families had suffered grievous loss more severe in number than that inflicted by war, and none who survived would ever forget those few months of the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918.”