KEARNEY — Local schools have closed for the day after freezing rain hit the Kearney area Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the area is under a winter weather advisory through noon today, with additional "small pockets of freezing rain" possible this morning with some additional accumulating snowfall. The area includes Buffalo, Dawson, Sherman, Gosper, Phelps, Harlan and Franklin counties.
Kearney Public Schools said in a Facebook post that school is cancelled Wednesday because of the condition of rural and minimum maintenance roads.
Later Wednesday evening, NWS-Hastings said to expect another round of light snow with additional light snowfall possible through the night. Snow is also possible Thursday, ranging from a "dusting" to 1-2 inches by Thursday evening.
The following local schools and public institutions have delayed starts or no school Wednesday:
- All Kearney Public Schools are closed.
- Zion Lutheran School is closed.
- Faith Christian School is closed.
- Kearney Catholic High School is closed.
- All Gibbon Public Schools are closed.
- Shelton Public Schools are closed.
- Elm Creek Public Schools are closed.
- Holdrege Public Schools will have a two-hour late start.
- Ravenna Public Schools will have a two-hour late start.
- Kearney's Peterson Senior Activity Center is closed.
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today #newx #kswx pic.twitter.com/YQrFjwmQ6H— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) January 22, 2020