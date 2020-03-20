LINCOLN — A Loomis man has admitted to possessing child pornography after sending sexually explicit photos of a naked child an to undercover FBI agent in 2019.
Trevor C. Maaske, 21, of Loomis pleaded guilty last week in U.S. Federal District Court in Omaha to possession of child pornography on July 19, 2019. He originally was charged with production and attempted production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child porn and possession of child porn.
Sentencing will be in June.
On July 19, 2019, an undercover online FBI agent received a private message from Maaske, and the two had a sexually explicit conversation, federal records indicate. During the conversation Maaske sent the agent photos of himself at his house in Loomis, and a sexually explicit video of a minor child undressing and naked.
That same day the FBI executed a federal search warrant of Maaske’s house, records indicate, and seized a digital device from his bedroom that contained child porn. Maaske later was arrested.
Maaske faces five-20 years in prison, a fine and a term of supervised release after incarceration.
