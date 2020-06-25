LOOMIS — A Loomis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Trevor C. Maaske, 21, was sentenced to 144 months imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. There is no parole in the federal system.
After his release from prison, Maaske will begin an eight-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Rossiter ordered Maaske to pay restitution in the amount of $9,000.
An investigation conducted by FBI determined that on July 19, an agent with the FBI, while working undercover on the internet, received a private message from Maaske using Kik Messenger.
Kik Messenger is an online application and website with servers located outside Nebraska.
During the course of the Kik Messenger conversation between Maaske and the FBI agent, Maaske sent the FBI agent a video of a minor child undressing and completely naked. Upon receipt of the video, the FBI immediately obtained and executed a federal search warrant of Maaske’s residence. From Maaske’s bedroom, the FBI seized a digital device, which contained child pornography that had been sent and received through the internet.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
This case was investigated by the Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.