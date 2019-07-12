KEARNEY — The sixth annual LOSS Volleyball Scramble will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Big Apple Fun Center, 500 W. Fourth St.
The four-on-four tournament will feature 16 six-person teams in a three-match, round-robin format followed by a single elimination tournament. Each team will be guaranteed four matches.
The first matches will be played to 30 points.
The top two teams will win cash prizes. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Door prizes, food, water and coffee will be available.
The event is a fundraiser for the Central Nebraska Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, which provides support to those whose loved ones have taken their own lives.
Registration deadline is July 20. The cost is $100 per six-person team. All ages are eligible, as are co-ed teams. Send checks to Renae Zimmer, 1003 E. 65th St. Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
For more information, call Zimmer at 308-708-0965 or Dave Griek at 970-214-5605.