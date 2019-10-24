HOLDREGE — Lost Way Brewery in Holdrege is teaming up with two other Nebraska breweries to help fight veteran suicide.
More than 20 veterans take their lives each day, according to organizers. To help raise awareness of this epidemic, Lost Way Brewery is collaborating with Lazy Horse Brewing in Ohiowa and Brush Creek Brewing in Atkinson to brew a German Helles Lager dubbed “To Helles With 22-A-Day” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Lazy Horse Brewing.
The breweries have invited a few veterans to join in the collaboration brew day for fellowship, discussion and to share a meal. Industry, local and regional partners helping to make the collaboration a success include Country Malt Group, We Sleeve It, American Brewing Equipment, Midwest Hop Producers, All American Insurance Company of Geneva and US Foods.
The expected release date for this brew is mid-December. Six-packs of this collaboration beer will be available at each participating brewery’s tap room, and $5 from each six-pack sold will be donated to Buddy Check of Nebraska, an organization that is working to help remove this burden from American heroes.
If you, or anyone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, contact Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
