ALMA — A public hearing for a proposed fiscal 2019-20 Lower Republican Natural Resources District budget that has no change in the property tax asking has been set for 7 p.m. Sept. 12, ahead of the regular monthly board meeting.
LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel said the operating budget proposal approved at Thursday’s board meeting in Alma is for $14.3 million, which compares to $14.7 million in fiscal 2019.
The property tax asking of $1,349,340 is unchanged.
Also Thursday, the board set the occupation tax at $8 per irrigated acre for a second year.
The money is earmarked for projects that save water or augment river flows to meet LRNRD responsibilities for Republican River Compact compliance.
Siel said the occupation tax started at $10 per acre, was dropped to $9 two years ago and then reduced to $8.